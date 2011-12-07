CHEAT SHEET
    CHEAT SHEET
    House Passes Bill to Enhance Veto Power

    RULEMAKING

    J. Scott Applewhite

    Just when you thought legislation couldn’t get any slower, the House of Representatives just passed a bill that requires Congress’s approval of any new regulation likely to cost more than $100 million. The act is part of a larger GOP effort to stop rulemaking that it says impedes businesses. Though the bill found support in the House from representatives on both sides of the aisle, it stands a much lower chance of passing the Senate. Its opponents deny that regulation slows the economy and argue that there are more benefits than costs to enforcing rules.

