House Passes Cyber Security Bill

The House passed a controversial cyber security bill on Thursday, despite a threat from President Obama that he would veto the bill should it make it to his desk. The Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act (CISPA) would allow the government more easy access to individual’s personal web-browsing history in cases of potential cyber threats. Proponents say the bill is aimed more at file sharing because it also allows security firms and Web agencies to share information. The White House said the law repeals "important provisions of electronic surveillance law without instituting corresponding privacy, confidentiality and civil liberties safeguards." The bill passed with a 248-168 margin.