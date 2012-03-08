House Passes Jobs Bill

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Stop the presses! By an overwhelming vote of 390–23, the House voted to pass a jobs bill on Thursday, one that would loosen up SEC restrictions on small businesses to help them grow, go public, and raise money. Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, as it’s called, has been given Obama’s blessing, and the Senate is working on complementary legislation. The act is actually a compendium of half a dozen bills, most of which have cleared the House with 400 votes. So this is what bipartisanship looks like.