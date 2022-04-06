House Lawmakers Vote to Hold Two Trumpists in Criminal Contempt
FACE THE MUSIC
House lawmakers voted on Wednesday evening to hold two Trump loyalists in criminal contempt, a week after the House committee investigating the Capitol riot held a similar vote. Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s former trade adviser, and Dan Scavino, Trump’s social media guru, both ignored subpoenas to testify and provide materials to the committee. They will now be referred to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to file criminal charges. Navarro, who was subpoenaed after an exclusive story by The Daily Beast laid out his secret plan to overturn Joe Biden’s victory, has repeatedly claimed he couldn’t testify as he is bound by executive privilege asserted by Trump. In November, Steve Bannon was federally indicted on contempt charges for also ghosting the House committee.