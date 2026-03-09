House Republican’s Shock Racist Post Triggers Instant Backlash

MAGA hardliner Andy Ogles is under fire for a shockingly Islamophobic post on social media.

The Tennessee Republican, days after announcing his intention to introduce a bill that would deny entry to the U.S. for visitors from certain Muslim countries, unleashed fresh vitriol on X early Monday.

“Muslims don’t belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie,” said Ogles, a pro-Trump congressman who introduced legislation calling for the president to be allowed to run for and serve a third term.

His post was widely met with disgust, while fervent Islamophobe and Trump uber fan Laura Loomer hastened to agree with him. “Amen. More GOP reps need to start saying this,” she declared.

Andy Ogles/X

Ogles’ bill would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to prevent the admission of people from countries with predominantly Muslim populations, and others deemed a risk to the U.S.

The “Halt Immigration from Countries with Inadequate Verification Capabilities Act” (HICIVA) targets Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

His post came just hours after the FBI launched a terror investigation over explosive devices being thrown at anti-Islam protesters near the official residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Saturday.

Officials called it “an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism.”

At least one homemade explosive was launched during the protest, which city officials say was organized by Jake Lang, a far-right influencer and pardoned Jan. 6 rioter.

Trouble brewed after anti-Islam protesters gathered outside Gracie Mansion and clashed with a larger group of counter-protesters.

Emir Balat, 18, and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, both from Pennsylvania, were arrested in connection with the incident.

After Mamdani lamented Lang’s “bigotry and racism” and the use of weapons against protesters in an X post, Ogles once again displayed his own Islamophobia towards the Muslim mayor.

“The @DOJ can deport him today. All they need to do is read his file," Ogles wrote on X on Monday morning.

The 34-year-old mayor was born in Uganda and lived in South Africa for a few years before moving to New York when he was 7 years old. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2018.

Ogles frequently attacks Mamdani, Trump's unlikely pal. Zohran Mamdani/X

The Tennessee Republican frequently targets Mamdani with Islamophobic tropes, calling him “little muhammad.” Ogles has even shared an open letter addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, which calls for Mamdani to be the subject of denaturalization proceedings.

“He needs to be DEPORTED,” Ogles fumed in June last year, before Mamdani became NYC mayor. “Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalization proceedings.”

Under his most recent post attacking Islam, people reacted with disbelief. Former Ohio state senator Nina Turner wrote, “How disgusting.”

“This is bigotry. just out there in the open,” journalist Sam Stein wrote.