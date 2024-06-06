CHEAT SHEET
    House Republicans Blast Rep. Troy Nehls for Wearing Revoked Military Pin

    ‘TAKE IT OFF!’

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) speaks during a press conference at the Capitol Triangle on July 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. The group called for increased funding for law enforcement agencies across the country.

    Nathan Howard/Getty Images

    House Republicans slammed their colleague Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) for continuing to wear a military honor pin that he didn’t earn and demanded that the GOP congressman give it up, NOTUS reported. Nehls, an Army veteran, has worn the Combat Infantryman badge for service in Afghanistan since he joined the House in 2021, but that honor was revoked from his record in March 2023, after it was discovered that the pin had been awarded by mistake. Still, Nehls continues to wear it around the halls of Congress—a move that some of his fellow veterans on Capitol Hill consider an affront. At least eight GOP reps expressed to NOTUS their outright disapproval of Nehls, and many of them said he needed to stop wearing it. “As a former commander, it matters what you wear on your uniform,” Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), a retired Navy SEAL, told NOTUS. “And if you didn’t earn it, you shouldn’t wear it.” Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) was outraged when he heard about Nehls’ decision: “That’s ridiculous. That’s stolen valor.”

