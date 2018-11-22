House Republicans Subpoena James Comey, Loretta Lynch for Depositions

The House Judiciary Committee has officially subpoenaed former FBI director James Comey and former attorney general Loretta E. Lynch as part of an investigation by House Republicans into supposed misconduct by FBI and Justice Department officials. The subpoenas, widely seen as a last-ditch effort by lame duck Republicans to prove a conspiracy against Trump before they lose power to Democrats in January, were issued ahead of Thanksgiving and call on Comey and Lynch to attend separate private depositions. Comey’s deposition has been scheduled for Dec. 3, while Lynch’s is set for a day later. Judiciary Committee Chairman Robert Goodlatte (R-VA) was quoted by the Associated Press earlier this week as telling colleagues he wanted to hold closed-door depositions with both Comey and Lynch. Democrats have been pushing to make the hearings public.
