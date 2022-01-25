Round 19: Nancy Pelosi Confirms She’s Running Again
ME AGAIN...
Nancy Pelosi is running for Congress again. The California congresswoman and Speaker of the House announced her re-election campaign Tuesday, claiming her bid for a 19th term in Congress would center around a promise to help San Franciscan children. “This is my story, and this is my song,” she said in the three-minute video in which she lauded Democratic accomplishments over the last decade. “While we’ve made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” she said. “Our democracy is at risk.” Pelosi won her second run as House speaker in 2019, just after Democrats’ strong gains in the 2018 midterms, though she vowed that she would not hold the post for longer than this year after making concessions to Democratic holdouts.