House Speaker Paul Ryan ‘Does Not Agree’ With Trump’s Arpaio Pardon

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at WSJ
House Speaker Paul Ryan does not agree with President Trump’s decision to pardon controversial former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, a spokesman said. “The speaker does not agree with the decision,” said Doug Andres, a spokesman for Ryan. “Law-enforcement officials have a special responsibility to respect the rights of everyone in the United States. We should not allow anyone to believe that responsibility is diminished by this pardon.” Arizona’s Republican senators, John McCain and Jeff Flake, have also come out against the decision to pardon Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt for disobeying a court order to cease patrols that often target immigrants.