House to Vote on Cliff Deal

House Republicans signaled late Tuesday that they will allow an up-or-down vote on the bill to resolve the nation's "fiscal cliff" that passed the Senate on Monday night, with the vote reportedly taking place around 9 p.m. The possibility of a vote remained unknown throughout the day as teh bill wasattacked by conservative representatives unhappy with the concessions their Senate colleagues made. Congressman Eric Cantor reportedly indicated that he would not support the legislation in its current form and other GOP lawmakers complained it is raising taxes and not slowing spending enough.