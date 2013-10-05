House Votes to Pay Workers

At least they can agree on something. The House unanimously passed a bill ordering back pay for around 800,000 furloughed government employees, five days after failed budget negotiations took them off their jobs. The Senate could pick up the bill later today and President Obama is expected to sign it. Payment puts displaced workers no closer to actually going back to their posts, though. And if the continued public squabbling is any clue, it might be some time before an agreement is reached. “It’s encouraging to see both parties come together to provide fairness for the 800,000 federal workers hurt by this shutdown," Speaker Boehner said. "Now we should do something about the 800,000 jobs being destroyed by the president’s health care law."
