Authorities Seek Help Identifying Eighth Victim of Astroworld Crush
Authorities in Houston have released the photo of a male victim, believed to be in his early 20s, who remains the only unidentified casualty of Travis Scott’s ill-fated Astroworld music festival. The photo of the dead man, published by ABC 13, is accompanied by a picture of his size 11 white Nike sneaker. He has short dark wavy hair, a slight mustache and goatee, and was 6 feet 2 inches, weighing 498 pounds. His body was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital but he did not have any identification on him. He was one of eight people who died, ranging in age from 14 to 27, when the crowd of 50,000 surged towards the stage.