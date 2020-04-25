Houston Official Compares Anti-Social Distancing Protesters to Rosa Parks
Another public official compared Americans violating social distancing orders—by getting their hair done or eating at restaurants—to American civil rights icon Rosa Parks. In an interview with Houston local television station KPRC 2, Houston at-large council member Michael Kubosh compared the reopening of a local Texas bar and grill, in violation of state and local orders, to the historic struggle for desegregation in the South. "Sometimes, civil disobedience is required to move things forward. That's why we remember Rosa Parks," he said. Kubosh is far from the only public official comparing the re-opening of businesses during a pandemic to the civil rights movement. White House adviser Stephen Moore has repeatedly called the protesters the "modern day Rosa Parks," saying they are "protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties."