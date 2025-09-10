How Charlie Kirk Mesmerized MAGA—and Helped Trump to Victory

When Donald Trump bulldozed his way into the White House in 2016, the Republican establishment scrambled to make sense of a candidate who defied all the norms.

But one young activist, then barely out of his teens, quickly recognized Trump’s disruptive potential and set about ensuring that the next generation of conservatives would rally to his cause.

That was Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was killed at a Utah college during a stop on what was called the American Comeback Tour.

Before his shocking assassination on Wednesday, Kirk, the founder of conservative non-profit Turning Point USA, had become one of the most recognizable faces of the MAGA movement.

With his sharp soundbites, passion for debate, and penchant for culture wars, the boyish-faced podcaster captivated young men across America and cultivated a youth wing that helped propel Trump back into the White House.

Raised in the Chicago suburbs, Kirk attended a community college before dropping out to devote himself to political activism.

He applied for West Point, the elite US military academy, but couldn’t get in.

Things changed, however, when Kirk co-founded Turning Point as an 18-year-old in 2012.

Since then, he has taken it from a modest outfit whose mission was to identify, train, and organize students to promote free markets and limited government, to a mobilization machine backed by millions of dollars in donor support.

The Arizona-based organization now boasts activities across 3,500 college and high school campuses across America.

It personifies Trump’s pugnacious and populist message, reframing it for college students, particularly men, disillusioned with political correctness and elite liberalism.

And its annual Student Action Summit has become a pilgrimage for MAGA college students to debate ideas, network, and hear from top Republicans.

They include Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump Jr., and the president himself.

Through his work at Turning Point, Kirk became a regular fixture on Fox News and conservative podcasts, debating issues such as transgender identity, faith, free speech, and working-class values.

“We have to ask ourselves a question as a conservative movement: are we going to revert back to the party of the status quo ruling class?” he once asked.

But his political operation, Turning Point Action, which Kirk founded in 2019, is what really helped fuel Trump’s comeback.

Through an aggressive get-out-the-vote campaign, Kirk and his team hired field organizers in battleground states, built a voter-mobilization app, and coordinated canvassing and fundraising efforts around low-propensity voters, especially younger conservatives.

In swing states like Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, outreach was tightly focused on people who leaned Republican but historically weren’t consistent voters—the kind of people who could tip a close presidential race.

Trump insiders viewed it as a “force multiplier,” meaning the grassroots work done by TPAction allowed Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee to deploy staff and resources more efficiently.

Right-wing activist and commentator Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd shortly before he was shot at a Utah Valley University speaking event in Orem, Utah, Sept. 10, 2025. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters

At a time when many young Americans were drifting left, Kirk carved out a conservative counterculture that helped change political history.

“He’s done an amazing job building one of the most powerful youth organizations ever created,” Trump said last year.

In the end, Kirk died doing what he did best: rallying the right on a college campus, this time at Utah Valley University.

But the evangelical Christian, father and husband was nonetheless the latest victim of political violence in the U.S., shot by a gunman who remained at large on Wednesday evening.

A U.S. flag files at half mast, after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, was fatally shot at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 10, 2025. Nathan Howard/Reuters

The president, who almost died from an assassination attempt last year, who broke the news of Kirk’s tragic death.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.