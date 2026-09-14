How Don Jr.’s Putin Pal Is Working Against Melania Revealed

A Vladimir Putin ally who bankrolled Donald Trump Jr.’s lavish Bahamas wedding is closely linked to a Russian organization accused of helping abduct Ukrainian children—a particularly awkward connection given Melania Trump’s campaign to bring those children home.

Umar Kremlev, head of the International Boxing Association (IBA), spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on President Donald Trump’s eldest son’s May wedding and even attended part of the three-day reception, according to ProPublica.

In addition to heading the scandal-ridden IBA, Kremlev has strong ties to the health and youth sports group Healthy Fatherland, the outlet reported. Ukraine has sanctioned the organization for allegedly helping Russia carry out the “mass abduction, illegal deportation, and forced relocation” of Ukrainian citizens, including children, in occupied territories under the guise of “rehabilitation.”

According to ProPublica, Healthy Fatherland is run by Ekaterina Leshchinskaya, the twin sister of Kremlev’s 23-year-old wife.

Umar Kremlev was one of several Russians who attended Trump Jr.’s wedding celebrations. Yulia Morozova/Reuters

Trump Jr. has never publicly disclosed that Kremlev attended his wedding, and he and his wife, Bettina, also made sure he did not appear in any of the photos they released from their special day on social media.

One potential complication is the conflict it could cause with his stepmother.

While the first lady has largely avoided public appearances and official duties during Trump’s second term as much as possible, she has been advocating for the release of Ukrainian children who are believed to have been abducted amid Moscow’s invasion.

In October 2025, Melania handed Putin a letter expressing her concern about the displaced children during the Russian president’s visit to Trump in Anchorage, Alaska.

The White House has said Melania has also helped reunite several Ukrainian children who were separated from their families amid the four-and-a-half-year conflict.

“Every reunion is a reminder that compassion, dignity, and family can transcend even the darkest of times: war,” the first lady said in a July 2026 statement. “My representative and I continue working with the governments of Russia and Ukraine to safely return children to their families and communities.”

Melania has managaed some advocacy work for children since her return to he White House. Evan Vucci/Reuters

The United Nations say at least 1,200 Ukrainian children still need to return home after allegedly being taken by Moscow since the 2022 invasion began. It has also accused Russia of committing crimes against humanity through the deportation and forcible transfer of children.

Ukraine believes nearly 20,000 children may have been illegally taken to Russia and Belarus since the war began. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and others in 2023 for the alleged unlawful deportation of children. Moscow has denied the allegations.

Kremlev is said to have paid to rent a private island to host Trump Jr.’s reception, where the happy couple had their first dance. Kremlev also paid for a massive fireworks display and helped plan other aspects of the three-day event.

Trump Jr. and Bettina got married in May after getting engaged in December 2025. Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

It is unclear why Kremlev—who has been sanctioned by Ukraine because of his close links to Putin and his security services—paid any money toward the president’s son’s wedding. Trump Jr. is estimated to have a net worth of around $300 million.

“If I’m paying for your wedding, at some point, you’re going to owe me something,” Frank Montoya Jr., a retired career FBI official, told ProPublica. “This should be unthinkable for the son of the president. End of story.”

Neither President Trump nor Melania attended Trump Jr.’s wedding in the Bahamas.

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. said Kremlev is a “personal friend of Don” and “not someone he has a business relationship with.” The spokesperson did not dispute the wedding payments.

Kremlev’s press office said: “Mr. Kremlev and Mr Trump Jr. have a friendly relationship,” and said they first met “a couple of years ago.”

“Mr. Kremlev has never discussed political matters with any of his American friends and acquaintances,” it added.