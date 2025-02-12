Trumpland

How Trump’s Kennedy Center Coup Left Melania Out in the Cold

DEEP SOCIETY

The Democrats on the board are not the only trustees the president upset, our must-read newsletter The Swamp reveals.

The Swamp
The Swamp
Trump and the Kennedy Center
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
The Swamp

The Swamp

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Humiliated in the ‘Most Powerless Image Ever’ of a U.S. President: O’Donnell
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsKremlin Embarrasses Trump With Truth About U.S. Teacher Marc Fogel’s Release
Liam Archacki
OpinionPutin’s Crazy Carve-Up Could Give Trump Greenland and Canada
David Gardner
CongressDem Flames MTG by Showing House Elon Musk ‘D*** Pic’
Nandika Chatterjee
scoutedTherabody’s Massive Cyber Week Sale Is Full of Discounted Gift Ideas
Thomas Price