How Hunter Biden Is Winning Over MAGA Trolls Online

MAGA supporters online have seemingly had a change of heart about attacking former crack user Hunter Biden, with many now championing him for his sobriety.

Hunter Biden made a comeback on X in May and immediately became the target of MAGA trolling for his crack cocaine addiction and shady dealings. However, many were caught off guard when Biden responded to the attacks with self-deprecation and more than a few jokes at his own expense.

Hunter Biden, center, and his attorney Abbe Lowell, left, address the media after leaving the House Oversight and Accountability Committee markup. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

MAGA influencer Ashley (TeamTrump47) attempted a gotcha moment by joking that she’d rather “live under a rock than smoke it.”

But when Hunter Biden responded by saying, “Me too. It was awful,” Ashley, who has more than 100,000 followers on X, was quick to apologize.

“Well damn, Hunter, that makes me sad,” she wrote. “You live a better life than you were living. Good luck.”

Hunter Biden is winning over MAGA users online. X

She wasn’t the only MAGA influencer he convinced of his humanity through his battle against drug addiction.

ThePatrioticBlonde, a MAGA influencer on X with 1.3 million followers, even celebrated his seven years of sobriety.

“We’re on polar opposites of the political spectrum, @HunterBiden, but as someone who has lost a baby brother to heroin, I’ve seen first hand how hard it is. Well done. You survived,” the Republican posted.

Former Republican congressman and convicted felon George Santos added, “You know what… good for you. God bless you, drugs are no joke.”

The former GOP congressman wished well his fellow pardoned felon. X

Biden also responded to Kenneth E. Belkin’s claim that he was part of the “elite oligarch class” by posting a picture of himself smoking a half-lit cigarette, saying he was instead part of the crew that smokes at the West Haven Super 8.

Hunter Biden says was busy doing drugs elsewhere. @HunterBiden/X

While it didn’t make him jump ship from MAGA, Belkin said he was rooting for Biden’s comeback.

“I will say this and I said it on tv many times, I would’ve also pardoned you if you were my son. Because what’s a father to do,” he wrote. “Keep up with your sobriety it’s an example many in the country need to see and Americans love a comeback (myself included). I truly wish you and yours health and happiness.”

Biden also showed that he was not above making fun of himself and his battle with crack addiction.

“Hunter I’d vote for you but even if you’re sober (which is great) I would require at least one crack joke campaign ad to pledge my loyalty,” one X user asked.

Another option, Hunter thinks could work. “A vote for Hunter is a crack to the system.” Now that’s a campaign slogan!" @HunterBiden/X

“How about ‘Let’s take another crack with a Biden.’ Needs work but the possibilities are endless,” the Biden scion posited about a future run for office.

The 56-year-old finally settled on his favorite rallying cry.

“A vote for Hunter is a crack to the system.” Now that’s a campaign slogan!” he quipped.