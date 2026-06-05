Rattled Trump Posts Edited Hunter Picture in Late-Night Blast

Donald Trump has posted bizarre AI slop of Hunter Biden in another of his late-night Truth Social blasts.

The president, 79, shared an edited image depicting Joe Biden’s youngest son sketching a portrait of Trump beneath the words “Greatest President.” It was based on a photograph Biden had posted days earlier showing himself sketching at a desk.

Trump shared an image depicting Hunter Biden sketching a portrait of Trump beneath the words “Greatest President.” Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump appears to have used AI to edit an image posted by Hunter Biden days earlier. X/ @HunterBiden

The post came after Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Trump about Hunter Biden hypothetically running for president in 2028.

“[Hunter Biden’s] on social media now, and he has suggested—maybe joking, I don’t know—that he could run for president in 2028. How would he do, Hunter Biden, in a 2028 Democratic primary?” Doocy asked Trump on Thursday.

Trump responded by pointing to Hunter’s troubled past.

“You would think that the past has something to do with winning an election. And I would say his past is not the greatest,” Trump said.

The president then compared a hypothetical Hunter Biden presidential run to several Democratic figures.

“Hey, if the guy from Maine can do well,” Trump said, referring to Maine Democrat Graham Platner, who has faced scrutiny over a series of controversies and is set to take on Republican Sen. Susan Collins. “Well, I guess Hunter could do well, too, because the guy from Maine is a basket case.”

Trump also took aim at Texas Democrat James Talarico.

“And I would say worse than him is the one from Texas that looks like Alfred E. Neuman,” Trump said. “I would say that if he can do well, maybe Hunter can do well. I’m not sure, it’ll be pretty close as far as I’m concerned.”

Hunter Biden entertained a post touting him as a Democratic 2028 presidential candidate. X/ @HunterFor2028

Hunter Biden teased on X that he's considering running for president in 2028. X/ @HunterBiden

Hunter has become increasingly active on X since relaunching an old account in May, fueling speculation about his political ambitions. Several of his posts attacking Trump and his goons have gone viral.

Earlier this week, Hunter responded to a viral X post imagining him as the Democratic nominee in 2028. When presented with a hypothetical race against Vice President JD Vance, he replied: “LFG,” short for “let’s f---ing go.”

He also appeared to fire back after Trump questioned his past.

Hunter Biden, former President Joe Biden's youngest son. Anna Rose Layden/REUTERS

“Wait…Did he just say checkered past? I’m 28 felonies, 6 bankruptcies, and an Epstein bromance short of his checkered past,” he wrote on X, tearing into Trump.