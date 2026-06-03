Biden Son Goes Scorched Earth on Fellow Political Nepo Babies

Hunter Biden has come out swinging at his fellow political nepo babies after his stepmom’s new book received a scathing review.

The 56-year-old came to former First Lady Jill Biden’s defense after CNN star Jake Tapper trashed View from the East Wing, a memoir about her time as first lady that included a staunch defense of former President Joe Biden’s decision to seek re-election in 2024.

Hunter Biden, 56, is former President Joe Biden's second son. Craig Hudson/REUTERS

“The most charitable interpretation of Jill Biden’s book, particularly the parts dealing with her husband’s aging, is that she’s having difficulty accepting what’s been happening to him for years,” Tapper wrote. “The less forgiving version is that she’s been enabling it and is now seeking to try to find an excuse for what we all saw, while also suggesting here and there that there’s much more than maybe even she’s willing to admit to herself.”

Biden’s second son immediately rushed to Jill’s defense.

“So let me get this straight. Jake Tapper is focused on attacking my Mom,” he posted to X on Wednesday morning, before launching an attack on President Donald Trump’s children.

Hunter railed against President Donald Trump's children in an X post. Hunter Biden on X

“Jared and Ivanka are building a private island paradise on Albanian protected land,” he continued. “Don Jr married the daughter of Epstein’s banker, and a startup his fund backs just got a record $620M Pentagon loan. Eric is taking an Israeli drone company public for $1.5B in the middle of a war with Iran that nobody wanted. And I know: ‘But what about your paintings, Hunter?’ Please.”

Reached for comment, a CNN spokesperson told the Daily Beast that Tapper’s “piece speaks for itself.”

Affinity Partners, an investment firm founded by Jared Kushner, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did the Trump Organization, which is led by Eric and Don Jr. The Daily Beast has also reached out to Ivanka’s representatives.

Kusher’s Affinity Partners has launched a luxury resort project in Albania, but it has already come under scrutiny by local anti-corruption prosecutors. Kushner has been married to Ivanka since 2009.