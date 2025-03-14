Media

How Iliza Shlesinger Defies Expectations With ‘Tall Energy’ and Comedy Math

LISTEN UP

Questioning the status quo has long helped the performer navigate her career as a woman in stand-up.

The Daily Beast Podcast
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Iliza Shlesinger performs on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Fo
The Daily Beast Podcast

The Daily Beast Podcast

Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandElon Musk Immediately Calls for Judges to Be Impeached After Rulings Overturn DOGE Firings
Isabel van Brugen
PoliticsMusk Boosts Claim That Hitler Wasn’t to Blame for Holocaust
David Gardner
PoliticsGrimes Shames Musk for Publicly Parading Their Son
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsJD Vance Suffers Embarrassing Flood of Boos at Kennedy Center Show
William Vaillancourt
CongressDem Civil War Erupts With ‘Screaming’ and Primary Threats Behind Closed Doors
Josh Fiallo