Once upon a time, there were bourbon drinkers and there were rye whiskey drinkers. You couldn’t be both.

When the rye industry fell apart in the second half of the 20th century and its distilleries, located in the mid-Atlantic states, faltered and ultimately disappeared, an unexpected savior stepped in: bourbon distillers. As a result, rye has been made in the heart of Kentucky bourbon country for decades.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum are joined by Knob Creek© Bourbon ambassadors Beth Burrows and Adam Harris to talk about this astonishing American whiskey story.

So pour yourself a glass of rye or bourbon and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong