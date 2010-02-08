How Leno, Letterman Linked Up

CHEAT SHEET
The most surprising Super Bowl ad featured David Letterman and Jay Leno on a couch with Oprah, plugging the Late Show. How did it come together? After receiving permission from NBC exec Jeff Zucker to do the ad, Leno took NBC’s private jet to New York and showed up at Letterman’s studio in a hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, and a fake mustache. According to Late Show producer Rob Burnett, “It was very friendly, very professional, totally cordial. You could tell these were two guys who have known each other for a long time.”