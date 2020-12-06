How Leo Koretz Conned Chicago’s Elite Out of Millions of Dollars

GREAT AMERICAN SCANDALS

In the 1920’s, Leo Koretz bilked his friends, family, and members of Chicago’s elite and the middle class out of $2 million ($26 million today). Once caught, he had no regrets.

Allison McNearney

Bettmann Archive/Getty

If you were a wealthy man in Chicago in 1920, a man who fancied himself financially savvy and uniquely clever, there was one venture you wanted in on: the Bayano River Syndicate. It was the talk of choice society, an investment opportunity built around a parcel of land in Panama that was filled with endless money-making prospects—timber, fruit, rubber, and veritable lakes of the liquid gold that was oil.

It was also exclusive. For most, even the wealthiest among the Chicago set, it would take begging, pleading, and promises of a significant financial commitment to wheedle some shares out of Bayano’s architect, Leo Koretz. But the supplication would be worth it. Bayano was an investment that paid out returns well above the average.

    It was also one of the earliest Ponzi schemes in American history.