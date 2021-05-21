How ‘Master of None’ Season 3 Handles Its Aziz Ansari Problem

It was only rational that after a widely publicized #MeToo scandal and a re-examining of Aziz Ansari’s comedic persona the return of his critically acclaimed Netflix show Master of None—whether or not viewers believed it needed to come back—would be completely revamped and almost unrecognizable.

Its belated third season, subtitled “Moments in Love” and premiering on May 23, shifts the series’ focus from its former protagonist Dev (Ansari), a mid-tier actor navigating love and showbiz in New York, to one of its beloved supporting characters, Dev’s best friend Denise (Lena Waithe) and her wife Alicia (Naomi Ackie). Master of None’s first two seasons, but particularly its second, took technical cues from Italian neorealism and the French New Wave and delighted in meandering subplots and vignettes featuring an assortment of intriguing side characters, including Denise who stars in its Emmy-winning “Thanksgiving” episode. “Moments in Love” trades that energetic storytelling for a static, grainy camera primarily set on its two subjects in their cozy countryside home, zeroing in on the most subtle parts of an already subtle story.

Whether or not fans of the show are eager to dive back into Ansari’s work (he’s the sole director and co-writer of every episode along with Lena Waithe), he makes an arguably wise and strategic choice to relieve his audience of dealing with his presence on screen for too long (his role is shortened to a cameo) and however his real-life transgressions might’ve been addressed through his analogue (or, maybe more appropriately, Bobby Cannavale’s character Jeff, who’s accused of sexual harassment in Season 2), had he and Waithe decided to venture into that territory.