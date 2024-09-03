How Mia Farrow Feels About Actors Who Work With Woody Allen

Despite accusing Woody Allen of molesting their daughter, Dylan Farrow, Allen’s ex-partner, Mia Farrow, doesn’t mind other actors working with the controversial director. “And I completely understand if an actor decides to work with him. I’m not one to say, ‘Oh, they shouldn’t,’” Farrow said in a CBS Sunday Morning interview released Sunday. Prior to their divorce, Farrow was a frequent collaborator of Allen’s and starred in 13 of his films. The allegations of abuse and Allen’s marriage to Farrow’s adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, were explored in a 2021 HBO docuseries titled Allen v. Farrow. Ronan Farrow, a journalist and son to Farrow and Allen, seemingly feels differently about actors taking on projects with his father. “But it hurts my sister every time one of her heroes like Louis C.K., or a star her age, like Miley Cyrus, works with Woody Allen,” Ronan wrote in a 2016 article for The Hollywood Reporter.