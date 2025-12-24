How the Epstein Files Backfired on Trump: Wolff

President Donald Trump finally signed off on releasing the remaining documents in the long-awaited Epstein files, but the massive trove of materials has raised more questions than it has provided answers, author Michael Wolff said.

The longtime Trump biographer said “it’s impossible to keep up” with the thousands of files released by the Department of Justice to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act—but suggested that flooding the zone might be part of the plan.

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

“I mean, that may well be the point on the part of the Justice Department and the White House,” Wolff told his Inside Trump’s Head co-host Joanna Coles. “‘How do we obscure what we don’t want to see? Well, then we give you too much.’ I mean, it’s actually an old trick.”

“So again, we are at this ‘Release the files, release the files,’ as though this was going to clear up everything. And now it has the opposite effect,” he went on.

When reached for comment on Wolff’s remarks, the White House repeated its boilerplate attack against the writer.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for years before a bitter falling-out. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

When the Dec. 19 deadline came to release all documents related to the late pedophile, the Pam Bondi-led agency dropped a tranche of files suspiciously free of any significant mention of Trump, despite his long and well-documented friendship with Epstein.

A new file dump on Tuesday, however, contained noticeably more eyebrow-raising mentions of the president.

One document in particular quickly caught fire: a letter purportedly penned by Epstein to Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor who was convicted of sexually abusing young girls. The letter was postmarked during Trump’s first term on Aug. 13, 2019—three days after Epstein was found dead in his cell at New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein allegedly wrote this letter to Larry Nassar. Supplied

“Dear L.N. as you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home. Good Luck! We share one thing… our love & caring for young ladies at the hope they’d reach their full potential,” it reads. “Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair. Yours, J. Epstein.”

The Justice Department swiftly assured the public on Tuesday afternoon that it was looking into the veracity of the letter. A mere two hours later, the agency concluded that it was fake.

In explaining its determination, the DOJ said the handwriting on the letter did not appear to match Epstein’s; the letter was postmarked three days after the convicted sex offender’s death; and the return address on it did not list the jail where Epstein was being held.

The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE. The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time. The FBI made this conclusion based on the following facts:



-The writing does not appear to match Jeffrey… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

“This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual. Nevertheless, the DOJ will continue to release all material required by law,” they wrote.

The latest Epstein files drop also contained an email from the Southern District of New York claiming that Trump flew on Epstein’s plane more often than previously known, as well as a subpoena for the president’s Mar-a-Lago Club—where the outspoken survivor Virginia Giuffre used to work—demanding “any and all employment records relating to” a person whose name is redacted.

On Monday, Trump tried to downplay multiple photos of him with Epstein.