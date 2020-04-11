How the Porn World Is Helping Fight Coronavirus

The adult entertainment industry is demonstrating the true meaning of community spirit by going above and beyond to serve those in need during a time of crisis. From individuals to small local businesses and global conglomerates, they’re pulling together in a nationwide show of solidarity, providing resources to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pornhub’s efforts to provide crisis relief extend far beyond free porn—the powerful tube site announced a plan to contribute much-needed resources to communities worldwide. Financial donations will be made to Germany, Italy, and Spain to acquire protective gear, while the company pledged a donation of 50,000 masks to New York’s first responders and medical professionals. “When a global human crisis happens, it is up to everyone to work together to help support the community. We have always been a global community, hosting over 130,000 models from every corner of the earth. We stand by our performers and models and we will continue working on other projects to assist the community during this challenging time,” said Corey Price, vice president of Pornhub.

To support the sex-worker community, Pornhub is contributing $25,000 to the Sex Worker’s Outreach Program relief fund in addition to temporarily restructuring payouts to help financially-impacted performers. Models will earn “100% of their video sales after the processing fee,” however the offer is only valid for the month of April.