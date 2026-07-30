These Body Care Treatments Helped Me Get Rid of My ‘Strawberry Skin’

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you clicked through to read this article, you either A) know what “strawberry skin” is because you’ve done the research on your own or B) aren’t exactly sure but, based on the name, think you have a pretty good idea. ‘Strawberry legs’ (or ‘strawberry skin’) is a harmless skin condition that makes your legs look like, well, strawberries. Think enlarged pores that look like dark seeds and red, dotted-looking skin all over the affected area. Strawberry skin is typically the result of congested pores due to hair follicles trapping oil, dirt, and dead skin cells, but it can also be caused by conditions like Keratosis Pilaris and even just using a dull razor one too many times.
After a long spring (and early summer) of barely shaving my legs and neglecting to moisturize them, I noticed that my legs were starting to look like... strawberries. And while I love the fruit, I don’t exactly want to resemble one. Knowing that my wedding was coming up in June (and my dress was a vintage ’60s mini dress), I took to Dr. Google to help me quickly get rid of my unsightly strawberry legs—and fast.
In addition to shaving more regularly to help remove hair and dead skin, I found out that exfoliation was the key modality missing in my body care routine. I exfoliate the skin on my face at least once a week to keep my pores refined and blackheads at bay, but I’d never really considered doing the same to my legs and arms.
Rather than going to the dermatologist, I decided to see if I could tackle the problem DIY-style at home before heading to an expert (I was in a major time crunch, folks!). Spoiler alert: all it took was the five products below and shaving more regularly to get my strawberry situation under control. While it’s always a good idea to enlist the help of an expert, if you’re looking for a few over-the-counter solutions to get rid of bumpy, inflamed, and congested pores, these body care products worked like magic for me.