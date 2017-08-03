How to Learn iOS 11

With iOS 11’s release date right around the corner there’s never been a better time to become an app developer. Whether you’re a veteran or brand new to coding, The Complete iOS 11 & Swift Developer Course can help you get the ropes of coding for the most innovative, most exciting iOS release yet. Hosted by Rob Percival, a top web educator who has taught over 500,000 students how to code, this course will teach you all of the latest toolkits like Swift 4, ARKit, MLKit, MusicKit, and the Depth Photo API so you can take advantage of iOS 11’s brand new features. And you will learn the basics of Apple's proprietary framework, Xcode and how to work with hardware components like accelerometers and motion feedback. You’ll even build 20 apps (including clones of Instagram and Snapchat) where you get to practice all of these skills. And The Complete iOS 11 & Swift Developer Course is available now for just $15.
