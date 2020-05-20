You Deserve To Work Outside, Even Just For a Little Bit

Now is an excellent time to take advantage of all your backyard has to offer. Sunlight, fresh air, and blue skies are hard to come by these days, but there is an abundance right outside the backdoor. And while your work from home set up might be a thing of beauty right now, that doesn’t mean you can’t take it to the next level. Try working outside, even just for a little bit. It’ll make your day that much better, and provide you with fresh air and fresh ideas. Here’s what you need to get all set up.

FOR HAVING A COMFORTABLE PLACE TO SIT

Purple Royal Seat Cushion No matter what kind of chair you're sitting on outside, this seat cushion will transform it into the desk chair of your dreams. It will ergonomically help you sit up straighter, and will make any chair comfortable as it can be. Plus, it comes with a cover so it won’t get dirty out there. Buy on Purple $ 79

FOR SOME PEACE AND QUIET

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Headphones Whether there’s street noise, construction, or dogs barking their heads off, noise cancelling headphones are a great idea for if things get a little loud out there. These headphones from Sennheiser are extremely lightweight, so even if it gets a little hot, you’ll be able to wear them in comfort. Buy on Amazon $ 269 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR STAYING CONNECTED

Rock Space WiFi Extender You’re probably fine, but just in case, it’s a good idea to have a WiFi extender so you don’t drop out of that Zoom meeting on accident. This will increase the range your router reaches so you can stay connected, even while you’re outdoors. Buy on Amazon $ 46 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR KEEPING BUGS AT BAY

Repel Citronella Candle I am currently covered in mosquito bites because I tried this without a citronella candle. Now though, the mosquitos are kept away and I’m able to work with no distractions. Except for that one itch. Buy on Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SUN PROTECTION

Neutrogena Sunscreen You definitely don’t want to show up for your next Zoom meeting with a gnarly sunburn. Not only will this sunscreen help protect you from...the sun… it’s also oil free, so you won’t break out either. Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR STAYING COOL

Vornado Flippi It’s important to stay cool, no matter where you are. This fan is wireless, so you can bring it anywhere, and it’ll help simulate a cool spring breeze, even if there isn’t one. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A NICE COOL GLASS OF LEMONADE\

Bormolli Rocco Glass Pitcher What would working outside be without a nice glass of lemonade. This pitcher will keep you refilling your glass again and again, as you enjoy your new setup. In fact, you might not ever need to leave. You have everything you need out here. Buy on Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

