How to Watch Live Stream NASCAR’s 2017 Daytona 500 Full Schedule

Held once a year at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Daytona 500 is one of NASCAR’s biggest annual events, marking the opening of the season and beginning of the Cup series.

This year, the race is slated for Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET.

The 500-mile-long race is one of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing’s most prestigious races—in contrast to other sports organizations which hold their major events at the end of the season. The Daytona 500 also carries NASCAR’s biggest cash prizes: The 2015 purse was worth over $18 million.

In Daytona Beach, the stakes are high, and the ratings are even higher: “The Great American Race” draws tens of millions of viewers every year.

This year promises to be no different, with the 59th annual Daytona 500 wrapping up another successful Speedweeks and featuring a pre-race show with American country music favorites, Lady Antebellum. Actor Owen Wilson will serve as the race’s grand marshal, promoting his starring role in the upcoming Disney-Pixar film, Cars 3.

It’s sure to be a fun and adrenaline-filled day, so join millions of viewers in watching all the high-speed action live. Here’s how.

How to Live Stream the 2017 Daytona 500

FOX will air the race live, so those with a cable login can simply tune in to FoxSportsGo.com. Those without a cable login can follow the action with live updates on Facebook and Twitter (@NASCAR), and can stream the race in real time thanks to Cut Cable Today’s Daytona 500 live stream guide.