How to Watch Miss Universe 2017 65th Contest Live Stream and full Schedule

Ever since Steve Harvey’s mix up, the Miss Universe contest has gotten a lot more interesting for those who weren’t drawn in by the bathing suit competition or talent portion of the evening.

While the Family Feud host initially announced Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, as the winner (she was runner up), the real Miss Universe 2015 was Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach.

For that reason, the 65th Miss Universe Pageant (where Wurtzbach will pass her crown on to Miss Universe 2016) will take place at 7:00 p.m. EST on January 30, 2017 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Steve Harvey has been invited back again to host this year’s Miss Universe Pageant, along with “body activist” and former plus-sized Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Ashley Graham. Graham will provide commentary as a backstage host while Harvey serves as a general emcee for the three-hour event.

The final night event comes after three days of preliminary interviews and swimsuit and evening gown presentation shows, where the semi-finalists were selected. Sunday night’s broadcast will feature “competitions” in Swimwear, Evening Gown, Final Question, and Final Look.

The competition will be judged by a panel of former Miss Universes, along with those with experience in the fashion and modeling worlds. Dayanara Torres, former UNICEF ambassador and Miss Universe from Puerto Rico, Sushmita Sen, Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe from India, Leila Lopes, former UN Goodwill Ambassador for Desertification and Miss Universe from Angola, Mickey Boardman, editorial director of Paper magazine, Cynthia Bailey, founder of The Bailey Agency School of Fashion, 2007 Miss Universe from Japan, Riyo Mori, and women’s empowerment activist Francine LeFrak.

In addition to the panel of judges, the 65th Miss Universe Pageant will feature special musical guests, Grammy-Award winning R&B group, Boyz II Men.

Girls in swimsuits, Boyz II Men, Steve Harvey, and potentially more Miss Universe scandal? Here’s how to watch live.

How to Live Stream Miss Universe 2017

Tune in on Sunday, January 29 at 7:00 p.m. EST to watch the 65th Miss Universe Pageant.

Viewers with a cable login can live stream the competition on FOX via FOX Now, while those without cable can catch every minute of the competition, thanks to Cut Cable Today’s live stream guide.

Catch all the action live streaming and find live updates on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.