How to Watch the Ball Drop on New Year’s Eve

The 2010s are nearly over, and 2020 promises to be a doozy, with a Senate impeachment trial and presidential election still ahead. For those of you planning to see 2019 to the bitter end from the comfort of your couch, here is all you need to know about watching the famous ball drop in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

How to Watch the Ball Drop on TV

ABC: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest

The most well-known New Year’s Eve broadcast starts at 8 p.m. The show will have acts from Post Malone, X Ambassadors, and the Jonas Brothers. You can watch the coverage over the air, on the Watch ABC mobile app, or on ABC’s website, ABC.go.com.

NBC: NBC’s New Year’s Eve

Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen, and Leslie Jones host the countdown, which airs from 10-11 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m.-12:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it over the air, or on NBC’s website, NBC.com/live, if you have a cable/satellite subscription.

Fox: New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey

The show will feature performances by Sting and Snoop Dogg, which airs at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the show for free on ABC News Live, ABCNews.com, Facebook Watch, and on the ABC News app.

CNN: New Year’s Eve With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

The famous CNN anchor will oversee the show alongside the Bravo host for the third year in a row, starting at 8 p.m. ET. A livestream will be available on the CNN.com homepage and on CNN’s iOS and Android apps. The network is waving paywalls for viewers, who will have direct access to CNNgo and the CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV.

How to Stream the Ball Drop Online

Sling TV, AT&T TVNow, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV

Free Live-Streaming Webcams

For those who want to stream the show from any internet-accessible device, here are a few options:

Vimeo

Facebook

Twitter

TimesSquareNYC.org

NewYearseve.nyc

TimesSquareBall.net