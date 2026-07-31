5 Products That Help Me Stay Connected When I Travel Abroad

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As a full-time travel writer, I’m almost always on the go (paying rent is essentially pointless at this rate). Instead of sitting at my desk or on my couch, you’ll usually find me working remotely—in the backseat of Ubers, on airplanes, in noisy hotel lobbies, WiFi-less trains, and everywhere in between.

While I travel domestically often, lately, my journeys have taken me abroad. From Madrid to Egypt, I’ve made my way around the globe over the last year—all while working full-time.

While I certainly don’t take my job for granted, working from different countries presents a unique set of challenges, particularly when it comes to connectivity. In the last year alone, I’ve written stories on cruise ships, from remote islands, at 30,000 feet, and in more airport lounges than I can count.

Having reliable internet and tech gadgets that work without issue—meaning they don’t die quickly, overheat, or give out on me altogether—is at the top of my list when it comes to packing. Over the years, I’ve narrowed down a handful of tech essentials I’ll never travel without, including one that’s saved the day when I’ve had spotty internet connections.

Scroll through below to check out my non-negotiable connectivity accessories for traveling abroad.

Verizon Orbic Speed Mobile Hotspot With hours before my flight to Cairo, a friend who had just visited suggested I might want to think ahead about a mobile hotspot in case I needed a reliable internet option. I quickly ran over to the closest Verizon store in New York City to buy one—and I’m so glad I did. The Orbic Speed Mobile Hotspot device came in clutch on multiple days when I was under a deadline, or at the very least, needed to answer emails—and ensured I had a high-speed connection. With a long-lasting battery and compact design, this was a breeze to pack and move. It also connects up to 10 devices, so both my plus one and I could use it for our phones, laptops, and tablets. Shop Now Verizon $ 50

Mophie Powerstation Plus Ultra 10K Portable chargers can be a hassle. Oftentimes I find that they are too heavy, don’t hold enough charge, or overheat both themselves and your phone, which is never ideal in a hot climate. I like one that’s compact, has built-in charging cords for both USB-C and Lightning, and can hold a couple charges—just like the Mophie Powerstation Plus Ultra 10K. An added bonus is the wall AC plug, which makes it easy to charge up anywhere and saves one of your USB-C cords that may belong to your phone, headphones, smartwatch, tablet, or laptop. This charger gets your phone to 50 percent in 25 minutes and charges up quickly itself thanks to the 30W USB-C port. Shop Now Lenovo $ 100

Epicka TA-105 Pro Fast Charging Universal Travel Adapter I keep a universal travel adapter in my bag at all times, but like my portable charger, I have a tall order: I want just one that can work globally and has a mix of wall plug, USB-C, and USB ports. The Epicka TA-105 Pro Fast Charging Universal Travel Adapter checks all my boxes, helping keep my carry-on light. This all-in-one adapter has 4 plugs for 200+ countries, and can adapt to 10 types from different regions. There are three USB-C (including one with 70W of fast charging) and two USB ports. Plus, it’s also cruise-ship friendly. Shop Now Amazon $ 53 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Native Union Belt Cable XL 100W Reliable charging cords are a must-have when traveling, and I always suggest having two: one that’s a USB-A to USB-C, and one that’s USB-C to USB-C. As someone who’s traveled around the globe, I can confirm that many hotels and airplanes are still catching up to the USB-C transition—and you don’t want to be stuck with a cord you can’t use. For speedy charging and durability, my personal favorites have been the Native Belt Cable XL and the Belt Cable XL 100W. Keep length in mind, too: I’ve learned the hard way that hotel outlets are rarely where you need them, so the longer cords are helpful for ports in strange places like behind beds, hidden under a desk, or halfway across the room. Having at least one 10-foot option helps avoid the irritating task of rearranging hotel furniture. Shop Now Amazon $ 25

Apple iPhone 17 Pro I used to wait to upgrade my phone to a new model until it was absolutely necessary, but for the last few years, I’ve been quick to make the change when the new iPhone models drop. It’s part of my job to use and try the latest gadgets, but I also think having a fresh phone helps avoid potential battery issues, since my older phones tend to die on the faster side. I’ve been loving my iPhone 17 Pro ($1099, or $0 depending on carrier plan), particularly due to its thinner size and dual 48MP rear cameras for excellent travel photos. Shop Now Verizon

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