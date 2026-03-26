I Travel for a Living—Here’s How I Get 8 Hours of Sleep Anywhere

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Getting a good night’s sleep isn’t just a luxury; it’s essential for feeling focused, productive, and, frankly, like a functional human. According to the CDC, adults should aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night, and consistently getting less than seven has been linked to a range of health risks, from impaired cognitive function to increased stress levels.

As someone who travels almost weekly as a lifestyle editor, I’ve learned the hard way just how quickly sleep deprivation can catch up with you. Whether it’s an early flight, a time zone shift, or a hotel room with less-than-ideal soundproofing, even one off night can lead to brain fog, heightened anxiety, and that unmistakable “I need three coffees to function” feeling the next day.

Of course, maintaining a consistent sleep routine is the goal, but in reality, it’s not always possible when you’re on the road, in the air, or trying to wind down in an unfamiliar environment. That’s where having the right tools on hand can make all the difference.

Below, the sleep-boosting products I rely on to help me fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling (relatively) well-rested no matter where I am.

Ritual Magnesium Powder Magnesium offers numerous health benefits, including support for sleep, muscle relaxation, and calming the mind. It also helps promote better digestion and regularity, which can also be an issue when traveling. I recently added Ritual’s Magnesium+ to my supplement lineup, which contains a combo of Magnesium Bisglycinate and Michigan-grown tart cherry. The powder is best taken 30-60 minutes before bed, with or without food. I’ve noticed I fall asleep faster and wake up less during the evening when I take this. Shop At Ritual $ 50

Loop Dream Sleep Earplugs If you’re a light sleeper or easily woken up by noise (or have trouble sleeping on planes), sleep earplugs are a lifesaver. I’ve historically had a poor relationship with earplugs, which were either uncomfortable, didn’t fit my ears, or, worse, caused irritation. The Loop Dream model has been the first pair of earplugs I’ve been able to use with no issues, both at home and on long overnight flights where every minute of sleep counts. Shop At Loop $ 50

Higherdose Infrared Sauna Blanket While I don’t always travel with this (it definitely requires a separate suitcase), Higherdose’s Infrared Sauna Blanket has been a game-changer for health and wellness, offering a full-body detox experience thanks to the negative ions emitted by the layered amethyst and tourmaline. I find that I sleep more deeply on nights when I use this blanket—it’s a great way to get a solid night’s sleep. Shop At HigherDOSE $ 700

Google Pixel Watch 4 Full disclosure: you won’t catch me wearing a smartwatch outside of the airport, hotel, or plane (fashion comes first). However, I have come to the conclusion that sleep tracking is an important part of my routine. The Google Pixel Watch 4 has been tracking my sleep in recent weeks using Fitbit’s technology, and helps analyze your heart rate and sleep stages—like REM, light sleep, or deep, as well as length. Knowing how you sleep is an empowering way to determine whether you need to make any routine adjustments. Best of all, the watch automatically detects your sleep, so you don’t need to fiddle with any settings. Shop At Amazon $ 300+

J.Crew Dreamy Cotton Blend Pajamas Nothing beats coming back to your hotel after a long day, jumping in the shower, and putting on a fresh pair of pajamas. I’ve been living in J.Crew’s Dreamy Cotton Blend Pajama Set in recent months, offered in both long and short sleeves, as well as short and long pant options for personal preference (or time of year). The fabric is a classic cotton with just a bit of stretch for a soft, drapey feel that is perfect for sleep and lounging around. Shop At J.Crew $ 75

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