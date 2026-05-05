How Travel Blogger Documented Doomed Cruise Before Rat Virus Struck

An American travel blogger has revealed the incredible stops he made on a dream cruise before passengers were struck down by a virus that has killed three.

Dutch-flagged ship MV Hondius set sail from Ushuaia in southern Argentina on March 20 on a 46-day voyage to visit some of the most remote islands on Earth, but it is now stranded off the west coast of Africa as hantavirus cases mount.

Onboard is travel blogger Jake Rosmarin, who has borne witness to the horrors that have befallen the stricken ship as the outbreak rips through it and leaves those onboard in purgatory.

@jakerosmarin It’s time for the big reveal 👀🌍 After weeks of hints, riddles, and guesses… I can finally say it I’m heading out on the Atlantic Odyssey with Oceanwide Expeditions ✈️ A journey across some of the most remote islands on Earth, including Tristan da Cunha, the most remote inhabited island in the world 🏝️ A place so isolated that very few people ever get the chance to visit… and one I honestly never thought I’d be able to experience myself Along the way, I’ll also be visiting South Georgia Island 🐧, Saint Helena, and Ascension Island And I honestly don’t even know how to put into words how excited and emotional I am to be heading back to South Georgia… my favorite place in the world It’s one of those places that stays with you long after you leave, and getting the chance to return feels really special I’m also so excited to be doing this in collaboration with Oceanwide Expeditions, a company I’ve traveled with before that specializes in polar travel and offers some really unique expedition itineraries like this one This is the kind of trip people mean when they say “once in a lifetime”… and for the first time, I feel that phrase deeply Not just because of where I’m going, but because of how rare an opportunity like this is From the wildlife to the history to the sheer remoteness of it all… I know this is going to be something I’ll carry with me forever And it all starts now ✈️ If you’ve been following along, solving the riddles, and keeping up with the early entries… you were part of this reveal 🫶 Also 👀 the giveaway will be dropping within the next hour or two… Stay tuned . . . . . . #oceanwideexp #bucketlistadventures #remotedestinations #odyssey #travelinspiration ♬ original sound - Jake | Travel | Boston ✈️🗺️

Some 149 passengers are stranded at sea, while the World Health Organization says that it has confirmed two cases with five more suspected. One person is critically unwell, and three more have mild symptoms.

This wasn’t how it was supposed to end.

“I’m just so so excited,” a jubilant Rosmarin told his 44,000 followers the day before he set off on the adventure of a lifetime. “I’m excited for all of you to come along on this journey with me, so stay tuned as I embark on the most epic adventure yet.”

The ship’s first stop was the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia, an island famed for its penguins that sits around 870 miles to the east of the Falkland Islands.

“My favorite place in the world,” Rosmarin buzzed on his March 31 video.

From there, they headed to the archipelago of Tristan da Cunha, part of the British Overseas Territory of Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, before heading on to Saint Helena, also in the same territory.

From there they were, “Passing Ascension, and then up to Cape Verde, an island nation on the west coast of Africa.”

“So I am super, super excited. But the craziest part of it all is I am visiting the most remote inhabited island on earth,” Rosmarin continued. “Yes, you heard that right, the most remote inhabited island on earth, that is Tristan da Cunha, which is basically smack in the middle in the Atlantic Ocean, between Cape Town and Buenos Aires.

“And it is so far from other landmasses that are populated… in the case that the International Space Station is passing over me while we’re at Tristan da Cunha, they will be the closest people to us in that moment.”

Things started out well. Earlier videos showed Rosmarin excitedly welcoming his followers to the places he visited.

“I’m here at the bottom of the world, on an island paradise with the largest marine wildlife concentration in the world. Welcome to South Georgia,” he said joyfully.

The good vibes continued, with videos of killer whales, sea lions, rare birds, and their arrival at “the most remote island in the world,” Tristan da Cunha.

There were also moments of wonder in the 40-plus videos that ensued, from rolling waves smashing over the bow of the boat to a towering island casting shadows onto the clouds below.

Then on Monday, the day the ship was supposed to arrive in Cape Verde, it all came crashing down. Rosmarin put out a statement confirming that he was on board the stricken ship.

“I normally wouldn’t make a video like this,” he said, fighting back tears, “but I feel like I need to say something, so I’ve wrote a few things down. I am currently onboard the MV Hondius.”

He then made a plea for kindness after it emerged that two sick crew members, one British and one Dutch, had been refused leave to go on shore.

“What’s happening right now is very real for all of us here. We’re not just a story, we’re not just headlines, we’re people. People with families, with lives, with people waiting for us at home.”

He asked for “kindness and understanding,” adding, “There’s a lot of uncertainty, and that’s the hardest part. All we want right now is to feel safe, to have clarity, and to get home. So if you’re seeing coverage about this, just remember that there are real people behind it, and that this isn’t something happening far away.”

Dutch authorities are scrambling to airlift the two ill crew members, as well as the body of the passenger, back to the Netherlands.

Hantavirus reaches humans via infected rodents’ droppings, urine, or saliva, and affects the lungs. Sicknesses struck the ship between April 6 and April 28, as some passengers endured fever, gastrointestinal distress, and some went into shock, suffering from respiratory failure and pneumonia.

“We do know that some of the cases had very close contact with each other and certainly human-to-human transmission can’t be ruled out so as a precaution this is what we are assuming,” Dr. Maria Van Kerhove, WHO’s director for epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention, said.

A 70-year-old Dutch man died on April 11, and was the first person to break out with symptoms.

The MV Hondius at sea Khabir Moraes/Facebook

His 69-year-old wife disembarked the ship with his body at Saint Helena, but also died in a Johannesburg hospital weeks later, and was posthumously confirmed to have had hantavirus.

AFP news agency reported that a German national is still on the ship, deceased.

The British government confirmed that two British nationals on board have become sick.

Oceanwide Expeditions confirmed to the Daily Beast in a statement on Monday that 149 people were on board, spanning 23 nationalities, with 17 Americans.