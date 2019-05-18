How Trump Makes Bestsellers Out of His Enemies

Almost every president extolls his preferred scribes. John Adams adored Mary Wollstonecraft, Lincoln was a huge admirer of Shakespeare, and Jimmy Carter once wrote a fan letter to my mom.

But the Donald Trump Book Club is something else entirely, a bizarro world powered by resentment and hostility. In many cases, the president hasn’t so much as looked at the jacket copy of the titles he promotes. After all, the Trump presidential book club doesn’t pretend to be about content.

And, unlike Oprah, Donald’s club hasn’t done much to attract readers to his friends, even as his hate tweets have paid off handsomely for his enemies.