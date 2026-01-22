How ‘Trump Whisperer’ Got President to Cave on Greenland Threats

Politics

The NATO chief has mastered a method for dismantling the mercurial president’s saber-rattling and keeping the alliance on course.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Donald Trump appeared ready to drag the U.S. into a catastrophic showdown over Greenland. Then his bravado suddenly evaporated—after intervention from one key leader.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, 58, talked the 79-year-old president down from his escalating threats to seize Greenland from NATO allies at the Davos summit on Wednesday, solidifying his reputation as a “Trump whisperer.”

Rutte, who honed his consensus-building skills while leading the Netherlands’ fractious parliament during a record-breaking 14 years as prime minister, successfully brought Trump on board for a “future deal” on Greenland and steered the NATO alliance back from the brink.

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 25: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speak to media at the start of the second day of the 2025 NATO Summit on June 25, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands. Among other matters, members are to approve a new defense investment plan that raises the target for defense spending to 5% of GDP. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Mark Rutte, who became NATO chief shortly before Trump was re-elected in 2024, has relied on a strategy of flattering Donald Trump and staying on “speed dial” with the volatile president. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“The work of the Secretary General of NATO is always important. And when it’s manifested in the personality of Mark Rutte, who’s cool, calm, and collected, and is able to talk with the president of the United States, we should just be thankful that he’s our secretary general right now,” Finnish President Alexander Stubb told Reuters.

Rutte got Trump to massively compromise on his original demands of total control over Greenland. Trump dropped his threat of tariffs on eight European allies, and two sources with knowledge of the deal told Axios that overall sovereignty of the Arctic island will remain with Denmark.

When asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins whether the deal included the U.S. getting ownership of Greenland, Trump sputtered. “Uhhh, it’s a long-term deal,” he said, adding, “It’s forever.”

Rutte, who became NATO chief shortly before Trump was re-elected in 2024, has relied on a strategy of flattering the president and staying readily accessible.

“He really tries to understand not just what Trump needs in terms of policy to move, but also what Trump needs psychologically,” Simon Otjes, associate professor of Dutch politics at Leiden University, told Reuters.

Meanwhile, a senior NATO diplomat said the de-escalation deal shows why Rutte “does what he does to stay on speed dial” with the volatile commander-in-chief.

Rutte relied on a similar approach as the Dutch prime minister to keep the Netherlands’ coalition governments intact, according to Tim Sweijs, director of research at The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump displays a rendering of his proposed $250 million White House ballroom as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (L) in the Oval Office of the White House on October 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Less than a week after hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump is meeting with Rutte to discuss the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Trump brags about his White House ballroom as Rutte listens on during an October meeting to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Instead of withdrawing—as many leaders do—and limiting discussions to a small inner circle, he would always pick up his old Nokia phone and call both his coalition partners and members of the opposition,” Sweijs said.

Rutte previously put on the charm for Trump during a NATO summit at The Hague in June, where he delighted Trump by calling him “daddy” and negotiating a deal that saw allies agree to Trump’s call for an increase in military and related spending to 5% of GDP.

A European diplomat told Reuters that Rutte, who built a rapport with Trump during the former reality-TV star’s first stint in the White House, “is not perfect” and that allies “may have different opinions about him and his managing style.”

“But he is very good at keeping this alliance together in difficult times,” the diplomat said.

By Thursday, however, the mercurial Trump was again issuing dire new warnings against Europe.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

