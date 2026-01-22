Trump Threatens Allies With ‘Big Retaliation’ Right After Declaring Peace Deal

President Donald Trump threatened “big retaliation” against U.S. allies in Europe just a day after reaching a tentative deal with NATO that would prevent the U.S. from invading Greenland.

On Wednesday, the president backed off his threats that the U.S. would acquire the autonomous region of Denmark by force if necessary and instead announced his administration had reached a framework for a security deal with NATO involving Greenland and the Arctic Circle.

By Thursday, though, he was already issuing dire new warnings against Europe.

After a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President Donald Trump backed off his threats to invade Greenland and impose tariffs on products from European countries that objected. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

During an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump if he was worried about European countries dumping trillions of dollars in U.S. stocks and bonds over the Greenland issue.

“If they do, they do,” he said. “But if that were to happen, there would be a big retaliation on our part. And we have all the cards.”

He didn’t elaborate on what that retaliation might look like. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Over the weekend, Trump announced new tariffs on products from eight European allies—Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Finland—that had opposed his bid to “acquire” Greenland.

A Danish pension fund announced it would exit $100 million in U.S. treasuries over President Trump’s threats against Greenland. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

In response, the Danish pension fund AkademikerPension announced this week it would exit $100 million in U.S. treasuries, while Greenland’s SISA Pension said it was debating whether to continue investing in U.S. stocks.

Those moves sparked fears that Europe could dump trillions of dollars in U.S. bonds and stocks, rattling financial markets that have already been shaken by Trump’s pursuit of Greenland, Bloomberg reported.

Trump agreed to walk back the tariffs under Wednesday’s deal, which if finalized will allow the U.S. to station missiles in the Arctic island, according to Bloomberg. The framework also calls for bolstering NATO’s presence and arranging Greenland’s mineral rights to limit Chinese interests.