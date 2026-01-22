How Much TACO Trump Crumbled on Greenland Deal Revealed

Details of Donald Trump’s dramatic U-Turn on his demands to purchase and control Greenland have been revealed.

Trump, 79, blustered into the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday still threatening that the U.S. army could seize Greenland, stating, “We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be frankly unstoppable. But I won’t do that.”

However after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump appears to have massively compromised from his original plan of total control.

Trump attempted to justify the backdown on his Greenland demands in a Truth Social post that laid out the vague plans of a future deal.

President Donald Trump looks on during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2026. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

“We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” Trump announced on Truth Social on Wednesday after the meeting. “This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations.”

“Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,“ Trump wrote just hours after his rambling speech that repeated his desire to take control of Greenland from Denmark.

The president also dropped his threat of tariffs on eight European allies–Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland–who had called out his demands to acquire control of Greenland. The tariffs were due to go into force from Feb. 1.

While official details of the new deal have not been revealed, sources told The Telegraph that America will not buy Greenland, and military bases in Greenland will be considered U.S. soil.

President Donald Trump (R) speaks with NATO's Secretary-General Mark Rutte during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2026. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Two sources with knowledge of Trump’s deal with Rutte also confirmed to Axios that the deal does not transfer overall sovereignty of Greenland from Denmark to the U.S.

It will update the “Greenland Defense Agreement” with the U.S. from 1951, which permitted the U.S. to establish “defense areas” if deemed necessary by NATO, including the construction of military bases on the island.

The new deal will also boost security and NATO activity in the Arctic region and counter “malign outside influence” by Russia and China.

Trump told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that he saw it as “the ultimate long-term deal, and I think it puts everybody in a really good position, especially as it pertains to security.”

He said the deal was “infinite,” adding, “there is no time limit, it’s forever.”

Speaking from Davos, Trump also said the deal was “a little bit complex” and said it will be explained “down the line.” When asked if mineral rights in Greenland were included he said “I don’t want to say yet.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said all the details of the deal will be “released accordingly” as they are finalized by all parties involved.

“If this deal goes through, and President Trump is very hopeful it will, the United States will be achieving all of its strategic goals with respect to Greenland, at very little cost, forever,” Kelly said. “President Trump is proving once again he’s the Dealmaker in Chief.”

Appearing on Fox News’ Special Report on Wednesday, Rutte vowed to get Trump’s “framework” deal done quickly.

“There’s a lot of work to be done. We’ll do it step by step, but of course, working fast, but also with thoughtful diplomacy,” Rutte said.

However Rutte claimed that the key issue of Greenland remaining a territory of Denmark “did not come up” during his conversation with Trump over his “framework” deal.

“He’s very much focused on what do we need to do to make sure that that huge Arctic region... where the Chinese, Russians are more and more active... how we can protect that. That was really the focus of our discussions.”

A man walks near a sign that reads: "Greenland Is Not For Sale!" on January 21, 2026 in Nuuk, Greenland. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told CNN on Wednesday night that he was unhappy with Trump’s previous remarks about owning Greenland. “Even aiming for taking land from another land inside NATO is unacceptable,” Støre said. “We have to respond very clearly on that.”

Kingsley Wilson, the Press Secretary for the Department of Defense, said Greenland remains a national strategic security priority for the U.S.

“We have seen our adversaries, namely Russia and China, all over the Arctic seeking to encroach upon military channels, commercial channels, and we want to make sure the Arctic is secure,” she told NewsNation. “The U.S. is best positioned to do that.”