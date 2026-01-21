Erratic Trump Speech Sparks Calls to ‘Take the Keys’ Away

Democrats are begging President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to “take the keys” away from him after his rambling, low-energy address to the World Economic Forum.

“He said a lot of crazy s--t today,” Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern told MeidasTouch. “I think it’s time to take the keys away from Grandpa. He doesn’t seem like he’s all there.”

New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim concurred, saying, “Trump’s Davos speech is an embarrassment. He can’t even remember which country he’s currently bullying.”

Those statements come on the heels of progressive influencers—and some lawmakers, like Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey—pushing for Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin proceedings to have him removed from power.

There has been no indication that such action is being considered by the Cabinet, which is packed with MAGA sycophants, or in Congress, which is controlled by Republicans. The White House did not respond to a request for comment about the reaction to Trump’s speech.

Still, criticism of Trump’s most recent public engagements—a bizarre news conference on Tuesday and a rambling address before foreign leaders on Wednesday—has raised concerns about his mental state, especially after he repeatedly mixed up Iceland and Greenland in the latter speech.

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, a Democrat, told MeidasTouch that Trump’s mental decline is “so blatantly obvious.”

President Donald Trump, 79, appeared sleepy in Davos on Wednesday. LAURENT GILLIERON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s dangerous for our country,” he continued. “We all have older relatives who cross a line at some point. Even the crazy ones like Trump get even crazier—to the point where they’re just dangerous.”

Rhode Island Rep. Seth Magaziner was also asked about Trump’s cognitive decline by the outlet.

.@PabloReports: How big of a factor is Trump’s cognitive decline, given what we’ve seen him saying in Davos?



“He’s clearly not well. He’s erratic, delusional, and putting people in harm’s way,” Magaziner answered. “People decline like that often, but what is truly reprehensible is the way Republican officials, members of his Cabinet, and members of the media are pretending that any of this is normal.”

The Daily Beast has led the way in reporting on Trump’s deteriorating health and obvious signs of cognitive decline dating back to early last year. The president has sported bruised hands and developed an alarming habit of dozing off during high-stakes meetings with news cameras on him.

Donald Trump has denied falling asleep during events at the White House, insisting he is just resting his eyes. He has been giving them a lot of rest the last two months. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

While Trump’s speech has been heavily scrutinized for its rambling nature and randomness, his most shocking comments of the day came shortly after when he said that people sometimes need a dictator.

“We had a good speech, we got great reviews. I can’t believe it, we got good reviews on that speech,” Trump said after exiting the stage.

“Usually they say: he’s a horrible dictator type person; I’m a dictator. But sometimes you need a dictator. But they didn’t say that in this case.”

In pre-Trump times, such a statement would draw immediate condemnation from Republican lawmakers. Now, McGovern says GOP members save their criticism for behind closed doors.