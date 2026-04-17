How Trump’s Rock-Bottom Will Only Get Worse: Biographer

Donald Trump has reached the “nadir of his presidency,” and the only real question is not whether his downward spiral continues, but how far he sinks, his biographer says.

“There is nothing going right for him at this point,” Michael Wolff observed on the 100th episode of the Inside Trump’s Head podcast, on which the author and co-host Joanna Coles unpack Trumpworld chaos three times a week.

“Everything is going wrong,” Wolff said.

The author noted that the 79-year-old president’s poll numbers are looking “terrible” as “all of his key policies have come back to bite him in the a--, from tariffs to the cruelty of his immigration policies to the war.”

Michael Wolff says momentum against Trump is growing rapidly and is poised to bring about his political downfall. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The president has suffered a string of humiliations since the start of the year.

Trump’s signature tariff policy has been struck down by the Supreme Court, triggering an order to refund billions in tariff revenue collected from American importers.

At the same time, he has been forced to back down from his immigration crackdown amid widespread backlash.

Meanwhile, the war with Iran, which he said would be over in four to five weeks, is about to enter its seventh week. Tehran holds more leverage in negotiations than before the war, and MAGA is in revolt over Trump’s broken promise of “no new wars.”

Perhaps most consequentially, Americans say Trump has not delivered on his promise to usher in a “Golden Age” economy, as inflation remains stubbornly at 3.3 percent, due in part to a 35 percent jump in gas prices since the beginning of the Iran war.

A CNN/SSRS poll published earlier this month found that approval of Trump’s handling of the economy is the lowest it has been in either of his two terms, with just 31 percent of Americans approving.

Wolff argued that momentum against Trump is growing rapidly and is poised to bring about his political downfall.

“The position that we’re in is that the movement against Trump is so strong, so large, and growing so quickly that it doesn’t matter what he does. He is going to be overwhelmed,” Wolff told Coles.

Trump has picked fights with the pope, NATO allies, and his own supporters in recent weeks—none of which appear to do him any political good. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump, acting increasingly erratically in recent weeks, has made little effort to avoid alienating even his own supporters.

He felt the heat from his own base last week after he unleashed a bitter tirade against one-time allies who have broken with him over his war, and he invited more backlash this week by sharing an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus.

Wolff predicted that the president and his party are headed for a midterm shellacking.

“He’s looking at midterms in which he will be—I think everyone believes they will be devastating,” the author said. “The only question is how devastating.”

Trump will try to “interfere with” and “sow doubt” about the November elections, Wolff said.

But he noted that efforts to “game the system” did not ultimately work out for Trump’s Hungarian ally, Viktor Orbán, the authoritarian prime minister whom Trump once called his “twin.” Hungarians handed Orbán a massive defeat at the ballot box on Sunday, ending his 16-year rule.

When reached for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung sent the Daily Beast a boilerplate statement he has used in response to nearly every episode of the Inside Trump’s Head podcast’s 100-episode run:

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”