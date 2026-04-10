MAGA Rebels Claim ‘Grandpa’ Trump Has ‘Gone Mad’

President Donald Trump is feeling the heat from his own base after he unleashed a bitter tirade against one-time allies who have broken with him.

The 79-year-old president set off a MAGA firestorm Thursday when he went scorched earth on leaders of the “America First” movement, including former Fox News firebrands Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, conspiracy theorists Candace Owens and Alex Jones, and former GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—all of whom have turned on him over his war on Iran and other flashpoints.

Trump ranted on Truth Social that the MAGA rebels “have one thing in common, Low IQs,” adding, “They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!”

“Their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE,” Trump ranted on Truth Social Thursday. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Calling them “NUT JOBS” and “TROUBLEMAKERS,” he proceeded to tear into each of them with crude insults.

The response was just as biting.

“President Trump has gone mad as he wages war against Iran, a broken campaign promise,” Greene, whom Trump had referred to as “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown,” wrote on X.

Trump claimed he could "get them on my side anytime I want to" but that "they go 'nasty,' just like Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown," and that he no longer cares. Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

Owens simply wrote, “It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.” Trump had called the podcaster “crazy” and said Brigitte Macron “is a far more beautiful woman than Candace,” referring to Owens’ repeated claims that the French first lady is a trans woman.

Jones declared that Trump had attacked “all original MAGA supporters” and that “whatever’s happened to him has totally changed the man he once was.”

Candace Owens/X

“Are people that said I defended him too long, are they right? Yeah, it looks like they are,” he added in a video. Trump had called Jones “bankrupt” and slammed the Infowars host for claiming the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was staged.

Jones later wrote on X, “I have made it very clear that I no longer support Trump and I’m very thankful to him for making it clear that I have nothing to do with him. The new Trump is a rotting husk of the old Trump.”

Meanwhile, even MAGA figures whom Trump didn’t mention in his vindictive screed lashed out at the president.

“THAT DOES IT. I AM DONE. THIS WAS THE LAST STRAW. I’M SO ANGRY,” right-wing podcaster Tim Pool wrote on X.

MAGA firebrand Owen Shroyer said the MAGA rebels “need to do a panel response to today’s Trump post ASAP.”

“No attacks, just policy & results. It’ll get 100m views & force the administration to admit defeat on policy & results or perhaps generate results that we voted for,” Shroyer posted.

Meanwhile, the Headquarters X account, which previously served as former Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 campaign page before rebranding, posted a collage of angry comments Truth Social users left under Trump’s post.

An analysis published by The New York Times on Wednesday found that thousands of Trump’s own supporters have lashed out on Truth Social over his handling of the conflict with Iran. Headquarters/X

“So we can only listen to Mark Levin for news?” one reply read, referring to the Fox News host who has cheered on the Iran war. “These people helped get you elected. You are actively alienating your base every day. This is sad.”

Another Truth Social user commented, “They didn’t leave MAGA, MAGA left them. MAGA left me too, so sad to see. You had so much potential, Trump. Voted for you all three times, and I feel so betrayed.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Research shows that a faction of right-wing influencers has played a large role in Trump’s rise to power. Their split from the president has been a worrying sign for Republicans, who are already bracing for losses in the upcoming midterm elections.

But Trump declared in his Truth Social post that the views of the MAGA influencers he singled out “are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE.”