Howard Stern Confronts Show Cancellation Rumors

Howard Stern is facing a storm of cancellation rumors—and he’s charging straight into it.

The 71-year-old radio host dropped a trailer Wednesday teasing his return from summer break and lampooning the rumor mill around his contract negotiations with SiriusXM.

“The tabloids have spoken: Howard Stern fired, canceled, is it really ‘Bye-Bye Booey’? Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show,” a movie-trailer voice booms in the ad running on SiriusXM. “Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what’s going on or who to trust.”

“Is it really bye bye Booey?”



Howard Stern and SiriusXM have taken the “rumors” and recent headlines and turned them into a promo for Howard’s return from sunmer break on Sept. 2. pic.twitter.com/olA0tPpL5Q — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 13, 2025

Anonymous sources told The U.S. Sun last week that SiriusXM, where Stern has aired since 2006, is planning to cancel his show once his latest five-year, $500 million deal expires.

While the broadcaster and Stern have made no direct comment, the trailer promises: “Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered, all the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside.”

An ominous violin melody swells as the teaser concludes, “Howard Stern will speak Tuesday September 2.”

Beyond getting answers on Stern’s future, listeners will also be curious about his reported feud with Alex Cooper, a younger SiriusXM rival.

Howard Stern reportedly can't stand SiriusXM colleague Alex Cooper, whose Call Her Daddy podcast boasts 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube. Antony Jones/Getty Images

According to an insider who spoke to The U.S. Sun, Stern is seemingly jealous of Cooper, 30, who hosts the popular Call Her Daddy podcast. SiriusXM reportedly keeps them apart whenever the Los Angeles-based Cooper visits SiriusXM’s New York offices.

Stern is also frustrated with the attention given to Andy Cohen, another SiriusXM host, according to the source. Neither the radio network nor Stern commented on the account to the Sun or to the Daily Beast earlier this week.

One source told the Sun that the “political climate” hasn’t been working Stern’s favor during his talks with the network.

Once a friend of Donald Trump—who used to make regular appearances on Stern’s show—the radio host has since become critic of the president and supported Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris over Trump in their presidential runs.

News that Stern’s run on the airwaves could be ending sparked smug reactions from MAGAworld, including from Trump, who threw shade at his old pal.