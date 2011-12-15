Howard Stern Hired by NBC

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Entertainment Weekly
Hope NBC is prepared to cover some fines from the FCC. NBC announced Thursday that the often-inappropriate radio host Howard Stern would be added to its lineup of judges on its reality-competition show, America’s Got Talent. One parent group called the move “an act of desperation for a flailing network.” The show will move production from Los Angeles to New York, where the loose-lipped Stern does his morning show for Sirius radio. Stern replaces Piers Morgan after the Brit left to take on Larry King’s post at CNN. Stern joins Howie Mandel and Sharon Osbourne on the judge’s panel. American Idol creator Simon Cowell is the executive producer of the show.