Howard Stern Looks for Second Act

Whatever happened to Howard Stern? Once touted as the "King of All Media," the shock jock took $500 million to bring his radio show to satellite radio and in return received the gift of obscurity. Now there's (much debunked) chatter that Stern could become a host on American Idol and the radio star is looking at the final year of his contract with Sirius. The Wall Street Journal says television or Internet may be the key to regaining the spotlight. “Sirius already knows my value to this company... Am I that lame that I need American Idol to negotiate?" Stern asked on the radio recently.