Howard Stern’s hyped return to his SiriusXM show to address intense speculation about his future was abruptly postponed Tuesday.

For weeks, The Howard Stern Show had teased that the 71-year-old would come back from his summer break on September 2 and address the rumors that the show is coming to an end. On Tuesday morning, the show posted an update on X saying: “Howard Stern will now speak on Monday, September 8,” alongside an image showing the original return date crossed out.

“The tabloids have spoken: Howard Stern fired, canceled,” one promo video for the original return date said last month. “Is it really bye-bye Booey?”

“Nobody knows what’s going on or who to trust,” it added. “Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered, all the truths will be told, by the one man truly on the inside. Howard Stern will speak Tuesday September 2.”