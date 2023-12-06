Howard Stern’s Stylist and Frequent Guest Dead at 58
‘DEAR FRIEND’
Howard Stern’s close friend, stylist, and recurring radio show guest, Ralph Cirella, has died at the age of 58. The 69-year-old broadcaster announced his death on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, saying that Cirella was receiving treatment for a “rare lymphoma” when his “heart gave out” Tuesday morning. He also mentioned that he was “angry” that his friend “didn’t take care of himself” and ignored his health condition, Fox 8 reports. He recalled talking to Cirella the night before he died and shared that he believed he would survive his cancer battle. Stern later paid tribute to Cirella, telling listeners that the man encouraged him to attend a party where he met Beth Ostrosky, the actress he later married. “Ralph was a trustworthy, dear friend who made me laugh every time I was with him,” Stern said.