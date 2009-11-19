Howie Kurtz on Oprah Winfrey
In this new Twtter world of fragmented media, Washington Post media critic Howie Kurtz says that there are few personalities left from the previous generation of trusted icons, and that Oprah's exit in 2011 will mark yet another shift in the landscape. CNN
In this new Twtter world of fragmented media, Washington Post media critic Howie Kurtz says that there are few personalities left from the previous generation of trusted icons, and that Oprah's exit in 2011 will mark yet another shift in the landscape. CNN