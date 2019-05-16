Huawei Strikes Back After Trump Executive Order That Targeted the Telecom Giant

Chinese telecom giant Huawei warned Thursday that America risks “falling behind” after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will stop its products entering the U.S. market. The move gives Washington “authority to block transactions that involve information or communications technology” and while it did not mention Huawei by name, tech analysts believe that it was aimed at the Chinese company. The U.S. has expressed concern that Huawei phones and surveillance cameras could be turned into personal spy devices that send intelligence back to Beijing. In a statement to CNBC, Huawei said: “Restricting Huawei from doing business in the U.S. will not make the U.S. more secure or stronger; instead, this will only serve to limit the U.S. to inferior yet more expensive alternatives, leaving the U.S. lagging behind in 5G deployment, and eventually harming the interests of U.S. companies and consumers.”